Russian drone operator from the Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies 'Rubicon' Unit - destroyed a French 155mm CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

A drone operator from the Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies “Rubicon” Unit destroyed a French-made 155mm CAESAR self-propelled howitzer belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Ukrainka in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

@IntelSlava

Adding, from silent video:

Russian night drone attack on an energy facility in the Chernigov region

According to the local energy company, 380 thousand subscribers were left without electricity supply.

The Russian Armed Forces struck at energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, as well as storage and launch sites for long-range UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Adding from Sergey Lavrov:

We're not even in the middle, we're just at the beginning of the path to a multipolar world — Lavrov

This will be a historic, painful era, because we will have to abandon old habits, he added

Adding more from Lavrov:

The EU advertises the fact that they have refused Russian energy as a success but no one shows the statistics — Lavrov

"It shows how much more expensive the gas that Europe buys not from Russia but from the USA has become. How much Europe spends in addition to what it used to spend if it had continued to receive Russian gas via pipelines," — said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Adding, much more from Lavrov:

There is no one-sided dependence in relations between Russia and China, and the ties in trade and energy are balanced, said Lavrov.

Other statements by the Russian Foreign Minister at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum:

➡️The philosophy of Nazism is openly resurging in Germany and Finland, and Britain has always been close to such ideas.

➡️ One of the goals of the US operation in Iran was to gain control over the oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️ NATO is not in the best condition but Russia does not interfere in the alliance's internal affairs.

➡️ The idea of a new military bloc is circulating in Europe, which will include Ukraine, this new bloc will be aggressive.

➡️ Russia has many disagreements with the US administration on a number of bilateral issues and sanctions, and it's time to discuss how they see the future of economic relations with Moscow.

Adding: The US Treasury (Bessent) has authorized transactions involving Russian oil until May 16.

The exemption covers oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers before April 17.

Adding info found from after midnight last night:

The USA exempted 100 million barrels of Russian oil from sanctions, extending the easing of the sanctions regime for another month.

Adding, about an X post yesterday evening:

❗️ — Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf:

The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.

They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.

With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the "designated route" and with "Iranian authorization."

Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.