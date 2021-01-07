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The Mad Bomber Takes off for the New Year
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31 views • January 07, 2021
I'm feeling kind of sick right now and I'm still messing around with the new mic. This was also spur of the moment so this was done in one take. Anyway, the madness in DC is worth looking into for more reasons than one. I think it offers a lot of perspective on the state of We The People one way or another. Also, if you or your children like comic books but are tired of the PC/UN garbage, be sure to check out majormadbomber.simdif.com
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