5G: Increase In LED Lightning Risks Harming Human & Animal Health

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Recently an article in The Guardian newspaper reported the very real
dangers of risk to biological life from 5G LED street lighting.
SHOW THIS TO YOUR COUNCILS AND MPS. THEY CAN NO LONGER DENY THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
Mark Steele reports:
THIS CONFIRMS THE DESTRUCTION OF BIOLOGICAL LIFE - IF WE DON'T STOP THESE CRIMINALS - BE THAT RESISTANCE [email protected]
Mirrored - MrHellvis69