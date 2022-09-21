Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G: Increase In LED Lightning Risks Harming Human & Animal Health
557 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Recently an article in The Guardian newspaper reported the very real dangers of risk to biological life from 5G LED street lighting.

SHOW THIS TO YOUR COUNCILS AND MPS. THEY CAN NO LONGER DENY THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.

Mark Steele reports:
THIS CONFIRMS THE DESTRUCTION OF BIOLOGICAL LIFE - IF WE DON'T STOP THESE CRIMINALS - BE THAT RESISTANCE [email protected]

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Keywords
5gmark steelegenocide agendaled lightning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket