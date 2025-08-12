BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BATHHOUSE BARRY JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MOVE ₪ TO EXPOSE EPSTEIN-MAXWELL SECRETS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
685 followers
Follow
34 views • 1 day ago

The (((homosexual banking mafia))) depends on the idea that YOU DON'T REMEMBER EVER STUPID STUNT THAT THEY PULL ✅


Federal Judge Blocks Trump DOJ’s Move to Unseal Epstein–Maxwell Grand Jury Files

A Manhattan federal judge — appointed by Barack Obama — has shot down the Trump administration’s request to unseal grand jury materials from Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial. Judge Paul Engelmayer slammed the DOJ’s argument as “demonstrably false,” claiming the files wouldn’t reveal anything new about Epstein or Maxwell’s crimes. Victims say they were misled into thinking the records would contain new evidence, and the judge suggested the DOJ’s push was more about “diversion” than transparency. Meanwhile, political pressure mounts for the release of the Epstein files — and the battle over secrecy continues.


#epsteinfiles #GhislaineMaxwell #Trump #DOJ #EpsteinCoverUp #DeepState #PoliticalCorruption #Transparency #CourtRuling #EpsteinCase #MaxwellTrial #FederalJudge #GrandJury #TruthExposed #JusticeSystem


Source: https://odysee.com/@McWattersaffect:d/Federal-judge-rejects-Trump-DOJ%E2%80%99s:c

trump administrationbathhouse barrybait and switchdemocrat judgeepstein-maxwell secrets
