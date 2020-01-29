End of The Game God Said Do Not Suffer A Witch, Mind Control Part 4

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E32k0...
The belief of Some: The potential of AI to clean up the environment is enormous — here’s how AI will accelerate sustainability efforts
How? Just a little lying, cheating, stealing, enslavement of all mankind, That's all it will cost!
Technology enslaves the Masses. We are in a Feudal System! Because of Technology.
"Coinage act of 1792"
Why should someone suffer "loss of Life, Liberty and Pursuit of happiness" if they shave off a little gold or a little silver and debase and devalue the coins?
It causes world wide suffering, pain.
The Declaration says, "history as proven men are more apt to suffer when evils are sufferable." Sufferable means tolerated. When people tolerate anything other than the best, people are going to suffer.
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