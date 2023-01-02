The Devastating Impact That Illegal CV-19 Vax Mandates Have On U.S. Pilots-Mass Flight Cancellations

U.S. Freedom Flyers president Joshua Yoder explains how COVID-19 vaccine mandates have affected pilots nationwide on 'The Next Revolution.'
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317477707112
Vaccine mandates responsible for mass flight cancellations. The pilots themselves have been blaming mandatory COVID vaccines for the reasons that so many have decided to retire'
https://www.frontline.news/post/vaccine-mandate-blamed-for-mass-flight-cancellations
The level of rank incompetence that Southwest Airlines demonstrates here is also widely demonstrated by banks, government offices, utility companies and many other service providers. But many people miss the reasons behind it all. One of the primary reasons is that the covid vaccine is removing competent, experienced people from the work force by killing or injuring them.
Pilots Are Stroking Out From the Covid Clot-Shot. Have A Safe Flight Now.
https://rumble.com/vsoqkz-pilots-are-stroking-out-from-the-covid-clot-shot.-have-safe-flight-now..html
Millions of American Lives in Danger as Airline Pilots Suffer Heart Problems from COVID Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v165pws-millions-of-american-lives-in-danger-as-airline-pilots-suffer-heart-problem.html
DANGER: Even Not Jabbed Pilots get Sick by Being in Proximity of Jabbed Crew Members and Passengers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Yv19GoLKqRr/
Lt. Col. Theresa Long MD: “Hell No” to Any CV19 Vax. Horror: US Air Force has been Decimated!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jzgxgN6aYDCx/
DoD Med Data: Military Cancer Cases 3x, Neurological Disorders 10x, Female INFERTILITY 5x up since the Jab Rollout
https://rumble.com/vtcuon-dod-medical-data-showing-military-cancer-diagnoses-have-tripled-since-the-r.html
https://rumble.com/v21f5qs-update-the-devastating-impact-that-illegal-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-have-h.html
