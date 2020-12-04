PROF. SUCHARIT BHAKDI CALLS OUT FAUCI AND THE VACCINE ON FOX NEWS

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This aired on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 - Professor Bhakdi is a specialist in microbiology and co-author of "Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures." https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/55370694-corona-false-alarm
ALSO SEE: COVID-19, The Trojan Vaccine: Interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (DELETED BY YOUTUBE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTlFern4h30E/
The Truth About COVID-19 | Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi (Interview)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XjXUGAvb0ZR/
PCR Testing Scam - "2nd Wave" Hysteria DEBUNKED!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zww6wmgxNsvT/
Book: "Proof That Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
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