*Rising intensity* The veil between worlds grows thin as you approach the great hall; cosmic ribbons of rainbow light spiral around your essence. *Powerful* Before you, the massive doors of the Hall of Maat part silently; revealing the scales of judgment where your heart will meet its cosmic reckoning.

*Solemn* As you stand before Osiris and the forty-two judges, the feather of Ma'at gleams with celestial light; your heart trembles upon the sacred scale. *Reverent* The cosmic balance awaits your declaration; truth resonates through the chambers of eternity. *Commanding* With clear voice and pure intention, you speak the ancient words:

I have not done falsehood I have not robbed I have not stolen I have not killed men

Ihave done no crookedness I bave not stolen the god's-offering I have not told lies I have not taken food I have not been sullen I have not transgressed I have not killed a sacred bull I have not committed perjury I have not stolen bread I have not ea0avesdropped I have not babbled I have not disputed except as concerned my own property I have not committed homosexuality Ihave not misbehaved I have not made terror I have not transgressed I have not been hot tempered Ihave not been deaf to the words of truth I have not made disturbance I have not hoodwinked I have neither misconducted myself nor copulated with a boy I have not been neglectful Ihave not been quarrelsome I have not been unduly active Ihave not been impatient I have not washed out the picture of a god I have not been voluble in speech I have done no wrong I have seen no evil I have not made conjuration against the king I have not waded in water I have not been loud voiced I have not reviled god I have not made distinctions for myself. I am not wealthy except with my own property. I have not blasphemed God in the city.