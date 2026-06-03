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Weighing of the heart- Declaration of Innocence
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Dydufiufr
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*Rising intensity* The veil between worlds grows thin as you approach the great hall; cosmic ribbons of rainbow light spiral around your essence. *Powerful* Before you, the massive doors of the Hall of Maat part silently; revealing the scales of judgment where your heart will meet its cosmic reckoning.

*Solemn* As you stand before Osiris and the forty-two judges, the feather of Ma'at gleams with celestial light; your heart trembles upon the sacred scale. *Reverent* The cosmic balance awaits your declaration; truth resonates through the chambers of eternity. *Commanding* With clear voice and pure intention, you speak the ancient words:

 I have not done falsehood I have not robbed I have not stolen I have not killed men

Ihave done no crookedness I bave not stolen the god's-offering I have not told lies I have not taken food I have not been sullen I have not transgressed I have not killed a sacred bull I have not committed perjury I have not stolen bread I have not ea0avesdropped I have not babbled I have not disputed except as concerned my own property I have not committed homosexuality Ihave not misbehaved I have not made terror I have not transgressed I have not been hot tempered Ihave not been deaf to the words of truth I have not made disturbance I have not hoodwinked I have neither misconducted myself nor copulated with a boy I have not been neglectful Ihave not been quarrelsome I have not been unduly active Ihave not been impatient I have not washed out the picture of a god I have not been voluble in speech I have done no wrong I have seen no evil I have not made conjuration against the king I have not waded in water I have not been loud voiced I have not reviled god I have not made distinctions for myself. I am not wealthy except with my own property. I have not blasphemed God in the city.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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