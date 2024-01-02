Dec 20, 2023, Rick’s Alone Time with Blog: Do me a favor and think through what is most important in your life. Do I even come to mind? If I am primary then I will give you the desires of your heart that are not of this world. Your stress and anxiety will be removed by my mighty hand if you will just truly submit. #MakeGodFirst #FirstThingsFirst #DesiresofYourHeart
