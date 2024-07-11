Delete Lawz Chille DeCastro is FREE - Here's the Deal

It was a #Criminal act to incarcerate Chille Destro to begin with!

The man broke no laws!

It's bad enough that our entire "Court System" is based in #Fraud!

These people have NO JURISDICTION over MEN and WOMEN!

But they want to claim that YOU "consented" to be their #Slave!

That is their story!

They are operating a fraudulent system, and they ARE criminals

The "Policy Enforcers" and the black robed priests alike are criminals

It is about time to clean house folks!

I would much rather die on my FEET

original video by Bryan at Here's the Deal:

DELETE LAWZ - CHILLE is FREE

https://youtu.be/zSynMK9DMYo