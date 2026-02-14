BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sikorski says if Russia crosses the border, they will 'activate the NATO plan'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

(Deputy Prime Minister of Poland) Radek Sikorski says that if Russia crosses the border, they will “activate the plan.”

According to him, the plan is simple: “we win, they lose.”

However, judging by the NATO military exercises conducted last year , they were losing brigades within hours. So there’s that.

Adding:  Hedgehog 2025 NATO Exercise

The WSJ article (https://archive.is/SdcJ6) details Hedgehog 2025, a major NATO wargame held May 5-23, 2025, in Estonia, simulated a Russian border incursion triggering Article 5 collective defense. It involved over 16,000 troops from 12 NATO allies, including British and Estonian units, training with Ukrainian drone operators fresh from the front lines.

The exercise pitted NATO's conventional forces—advancing with heavy armor like Challenger 2 tanks and HIMARS systems—against Ukrainian drone teams. As the WSJ reports, troops were "walking around without camouflage, parking tents and vehicles openly," making them easy targets. One participant lamented, "We are finished," after drones created a "transparent" battlefield, obliterating simulated battalions in hours. Ukrainian operators, using cheap FPV drones, exposed how massed armor is now obsolete against modern drone swarms.

💬 Here's some quotes from the participants:

➡️British officer: "Drones turned the battlefield into a 'transparent kill zone'—we never adapted."

➡️Estonian commander on NATO tactics: "Heavy metal rolling forward like it's 1944, but with Russian eyes everywhere."

➡️Ukrainian drone expert: "10 of us wiped out a brigade. NATO's not ready for this war."


@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy