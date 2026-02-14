Sikorski says if Russia crosses the border, they will 'activate the NATO plan'

(Deputy Prime Minister of Poland) Radek Sikorski says that if Russia crosses the border, they will “activate the plan.”

According to him, the plan is simple: “we win, they lose.”

However, judging by the NATO military exercises conducted last year , they were losing brigades within hours. So there’s that.

Adding: Hedgehog 2025 NATO Exercise

The WSJ article (https://archive.is/SdcJ6) details Hedgehog 2025, a major NATO wargame held May 5-23, 2025, in Estonia, simulated a Russian border incursion triggering Article 5 collective defense. It involved over 16,000 troops from 12 NATO allies, including British and Estonian units, training with Ukrainian drone operators fresh from the front lines.

The exercise pitted NATO's conventional forces—advancing with heavy armor like Challenger 2 tanks and HIMARS systems—against Ukrainian drone teams. As the WSJ reports, troops were "walking around without camouflage, parking tents and vehicles openly," making them easy targets. One participant lamented, "We are finished," after drones created a "transparent" battlefield, obliterating simulated battalions in hours. Ukrainian operators, using cheap FPV drones, exposed how massed armor is now obsolete against modern drone swarms.

💬 Here's some quotes from the participants:

➡️British officer: "Drones turned the battlefield into a 'transparent kill zone'—we never adapted."

➡️Estonian commander on NATO tactics: "Heavy metal rolling forward like it's 1944, but with Russian eyes everywhere."

➡️Ukrainian drone expert: "10 of us wiped out a brigade. NATO's not ready for this war."





