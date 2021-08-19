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Zelfs de apotheker weet niet wat er in
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0 view • August 19, 2021
Zelfs de apotheker weet niet wat er in de prikken zit… de bijsluiter in de verpakking is gewoon leeg! En dat heb ik vaker gezien.
Dan moeten toch werkelijk alle alarmbellen gaan rinkelen in je hoofd?
Ik weet niet van welke datum dit filmpje is en of er inmiddels wel een bijsluiter is..
Dan moeten toch werkelijk alle alarmbellen gaan rinkelen in je hoofd?
Ik weet niet van welke datum dit filmpje is en of er inmiddels wel een bijsluiter is..
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