Adding: Hezbollah's launches from the north, Iran to the center, and Ansar Allah, Yemen in the south.

💥Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4: Retreat of American helicopter carrier USS Tripoli with more than 5,000 sailors (thumbnail one of the labels placed on a missile, Wave 98)

Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

Following the warning statements issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces, in Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code “Ya Sayyid al-Sajidin (A)” and dedicated to Major General Martyr Majid Khadami, carried out combined, impact-focused operations by the grace of God against American and Zionist command centers, operational bases, logistical hubs, and military-industrial infrastructure.

➡️In the first phase of the operation this morning, IRGC Navy fighters precisely targeted the container ship SDN7, belonging to the Zionist regime, with a cruise missile, causing its destruction and a widespread fire.

➡️Northern and southern Tel Aviv, strategic centers in Haifa, chemical companies and factories in Beersheba, and locations of Zionist army forces in Petah Tikva were struck precisely by Iranian ballistic missiles, amid the inability of the regime’s advanced air defense systems to intercept them.

➡The American terrorist army's amphibious assault helicopter carrier LHA-7 (USS Tripoli), with more than 5,000 sailors and Marines, was also subjected to a lightning Iranian strike barrage, following which it was forced to retreat to the depths of the southern Indian Ocean.

➡️In another part of the offensive operations, a joint UAE–Zionist drone production center, along with several aircraft stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, was struck precisely by drone and missile attacks.

➡️Offensive operations by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and resistance groups in the region against enemy terrorist targets are ongoing, and further details will be announced to the Iranian nation.

➡️Movements in the Strait of Hormuz and activities in the waters of the Persian Gulf are under constant monitoring by IRGC Navy systems, and even the smallest hostile movement will be met with a decisive response by its forces.





@DD Geopolitics