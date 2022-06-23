Welcome To Proverbs Club.Children And The Rod.

Proverbs 23:13-14 (NIV).

13 Do not withhold discipline from a child;

if you punish them with the rod, they will not die.

14 Punish them with the rod

and save them from death.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Many adults insist that a child must never be physically disciplined.

This duel proverb rejects that philosophy.

The older the child becomes, the less effective the rod becomes.

https://pc1.tiny.us/y2bjs68y

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