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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Children And The Rod.
Proverbs 23:13-14 (NIV).
13 Do not withhold discipline from a child;
if you punish them with the rod, they will not die.
14 Punish them with the rod
and save them from death.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Many adults insist that a child must never be physically disciplined.
This duel proverb rejects that philosophy.
The older the child becomes, the less effective the rod becomes.
https://pc1.tiny.us/y2bjs68y
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