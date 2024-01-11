The People's Voice





Jan 7, 2024





The Covid pandemic was not a pandemic at all, but a global strategic operation to control humanity that was decades in the planning.





But don’t take my word from it. That is straight from Moscow, the result of a Russian military intelligence investigation which sought to uncover the real origins of the pandemic and understand who is guilty of this crime against humanity.





Mainstream media, beholden to the global elite, are determined to sweep this information under the carpet. And it’s little wonder, because the Russian military intelligence findings go a long way to proving that the mainstream media and Western governments have been brainwashing the people with fake news and dangerous misinformation for years.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45nn5q-russia-declares-covid-pandemic-was-strategic-operation-to-control-humanity.html