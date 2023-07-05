DAY 8 - 'C2C' Campaign: Explosives Expert Mark Lillie - Pre-Release Film Footage / Fundraiser

Welcome to DAY 8 of the film series 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom Phase 2Campaign! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-production, and

we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers Phase 2 of the Film

Series!

https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... Today, on our final day of pre-

release expert testimonies, we bring you exclusive pre-release testimony from

30-year Chemical Engineer and Explosives Expert Mark Lillie. Mark Lillie has

been involved in the use of “millions of millions of pounds of explosives -

from test shots to million-pound plus mine shots”. He will educate the Grand

Jury about what it really takes to bring down a building like WTC 7: “First of

all it’s just highly improbable, you know, million to one or more odds that a

building like that would fall straight down vertically. In demolition work,

you go to meticulous effort to bring the building straight down…” “I spoke

with EOD people, that's explosive ordnance disposal, various demolition

experts…they all agreed, ‘yeah, that's exactly what it looks like. It looks

like a demolition’.” “In the context of a burning building, one would not

expect anything present to be able to produce these kind of temperatures. You

know we’re talking 3,000 to 4,000 degrees F. The only thing that I’m aware of

which would do that would be a deliberately set charge such as a thermite

charge.” “I have investigated and have been the principal investigator on

several dozen accidental explosions. And the first rule is you do not touch

anything until the investigator clears it. You go in, you photograph

everything. The investigation team examines the evidence and catalogs the

significant evidence. And then you can take away what's left. This didn't

happen on 9/11. You don't rush in there and within two weeks scoot all that

debris off to recycling in China. That smacks of somebody that was either

totally incompetent or wanted to cover up the true cause of the destruction.”

Yes - it’s obviously strong expert testimony that clearly demonstrates that

NIST, yet again, performed fraud - this time in its seismic analysis of WTC 7.

And there is much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our

experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film series will be just as

powerful for the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this

series to see the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! This

film series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more

critically, of public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's

office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition

and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project is a partnership of RichardGage911

and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick

Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most

comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,

I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington

DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where

YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to co-produce Phase 2

of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl...

So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep resolve about the

importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a cause that I believe

in wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are capable of? Mick, I ,

and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially very thin

for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a matter of

finding our own personal giving level, based on our means, and how inspired we

are about our freedom in this country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-

That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do

you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And

we will raise the required $54,000 - our goal - together THIS week! Here’s how

it works: We can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is yours?

$10? $100? $500? (Co-Producers at this level get your name on the film series

credits!) $1000? And now….it’s even easier! This is the time. This is the

film. The world is ready for 9/11 justice & accountability! Thank you for

caring! Richard, Mick, and the Team P.S. Don’t let us miss this once-in-a-

lifetime opportunity. Don’t wait for someone else to

