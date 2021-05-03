Former MI6 Chief: Greater Probability Is That It’s a Lab Escapee

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5/2/2021 Former MI6 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove thinks the evidence strongly suggests that the greater probability is that it’s a lab escapee. There are inserts in the RNA of the virus, which are the result of gain of function experiments. the circumstantial evidence in terms of what happened in Wuhan and what happened afterwards, the publication of the articles that backup the research to do with the virus, the timing of the publications, the fact the virus was registered after the outbreak.