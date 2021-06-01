Burisma Big Guy Biden Busted

Nixon was ousted for far less corruption. Joe Biden was elected for far more. And if the disintegration of accountability from those in the highest of offices continues, America will collapse.The Hunter Biden travesty was whitewashed by a rabid media out for Trump’s blood. While the Biden family has not had to answer to Congress as to why they were given massive payments from corrupt foreign energy companies.Joe Biden distanced himself relentlessly from the accusations.But now as the New York Post reveals “Joe Biden met with Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of his son’s at a dinner in Washington, DC, while he was vice president, records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show..”The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father.Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together,” Pozharskyi wrote on April 17, 2015. “It’s realty an honor and pleasure.”The dinner included Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina who was married to corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov who wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry. And chronic crackhead Hunter Biden.The wires were flagged in suspicious activity reports provided by the Treasury to a Senate Republican inquiry into Hunter last year by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.Joe Biden is riding on a wave of corruption. But eventually, that wave must come crashing down.