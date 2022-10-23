Good Vs Evil

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The battle between good and evil is not what you might think it is. We tend to think in terms of left vs right, capitalism vs communism, or God vs Lucifer. But in this video, you will be shocked to learn what the battle REALLY comes down to, according to what Jesus taught. Once you know, you will need to pick a side. Which one will it be?
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