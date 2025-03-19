Farmers "Have Fun" | Are they trying to shutdown farmers?

President Trump farmers have fun quote:





"New trade policy will also be great for the American farmer. I love the farmer. Yes.





He will now be selling into our home market, the USA, because nobody is going to be able to compete with you because those goods that come in from other countries and companies, they're really, really in a bad position in so many different ways. They're uninspected. They may be very dirty and disgusting, and they come in and they pour in and they hurt our American farmers.





The tariffs will go on agricultural product coming into America and our our farmers starting on April 2nd. It may be a little bit of an adjustment period. We had that before when I made the deal with China, $50 billion in purchases, and I said, just bear with me. And they did. They did probably have to bear with me again and this will be even better.





That was great. The problem with it was that Biden didn't enforce it. He didn't enforce it. $50 billion in purchases. And we were doing great. But Biden did not enforce it, and it hurt our farmers. But our farmers are going to have a field day right now. So to our farmers have a lot of fun. I love you, too.





I love you too."





- TRUMP









