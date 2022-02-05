What if she is telling the Truth? 05/02/2022

Today we take a look at a statement a lady made about a very popular person. She saw him doing something very evil as a child and asked his mother if he will be the antichrist one day? We also take a look at the Mark of the Beast, and the number of his name.0:00 What if she is telling the truth?01:22 The Video Clip03:15 What does El Elyon Mean?05:03 Space X09:45 “Number of His name”11:15 RSA Re-awards Secret $10 Billion Contract to Amazon13:18 The Satanic Temple15:15 Income Movement16:16 Food ShortageVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112