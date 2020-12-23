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OAN: Surveillance Footage Shows GA Poll Workers Counting Secret Suitcases Full of Ballots After Hours
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92 views • December 23, 2020
What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ruby-breaking-crooked-democrat-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified/
BREAKING: CROOKED GEORGIA ELECTIONS SUPERVISER Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots from Beneath Table IS IDENTIFIED — IT’S RUBY’S DAUGHTER!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-crooked-elections-superviser-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified-rubys-daughter-video/
CONFIRMED: Supervisor Shaye Moss – Who “Yelled Out” for Georgia GOP Observers to Go Home – Is Same Woman Who Pulled the Suitcase Ballots Out from Underneath the Table When they Left
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/confirmed-supervisor-shaye-moss-yelled-georgia-gop-observers-go-home-woman-pulled-suitcase-ballots-underneath-table-left/
Georgia Election Official Ralph Jones, Sr. Announced on Nov. 3rd Evening that Counting would Stop at 11 PM — Then Led Team to Count Stashed ‘Suitcase” Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/now-audio-georgia-election-official-ralph-jones-sr-announced-nov-3rd-evening-counting-stop-11-pm-led-team-count-stashed-suitcase-ballots/
HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spoke to Reporters on Water Main Break
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-caught-criminal-conspiracy-revealed-3rd-suspect-ga-suitcase-scandal-also-man-spread-lies-water-main-broke-state-farm-center/
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Third Suspect from State Farm Center ‘Suitcase Scandal’ Identified as Ralph Jones, Sr. – Who Was in the News for Shady Deal with ATL Mayor Keisha Bottoms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-third-suspect-state-farm-center-suitcase-scandal-identified-ralph-jones-sr-news-shady-deal-atl-mayor-keisha-bottoms/
President Trump Tweets Gateway Pundit Video Showing Poll Workers Stuffing Ballots Into Tabulators Numerous Times on Election Night
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-gateway-pundit-video-showing-poll-workers-stuffing-ballots-tabulators-numerous-times-election-night/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ruby-breaking-crooked-democrat-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified/
BREAKING: CROOKED GEORGIA ELECTIONS SUPERVISER Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots from Beneath Table IS IDENTIFIED — IT’S RUBY’S DAUGHTER!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-crooked-elections-superviser-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified-rubys-daughter-video/
CONFIRMED: Supervisor Shaye Moss – Who “Yelled Out” for Georgia GOP Observers to Go Home – Is Same Woman Who Pulled the Suitcase Ballots Out from Underneath the Table When they Left
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/confirmed-supervisor-shaye-moss-yelled-georgia-gop-observers-go-home-woman-pulled-suitcase-ballots-underneath-table-left/
Georgia Election Official Ralph Jones, Sr. Announced on Nov. 3rd Evening that Counting would Stop at 11 PM — Then Led Team to Count Stashed ‘Suitcase” Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/now-audio-georgia-election-official-ralph-jones-sr-announced-nov-3rd-evening-counting-stop-11-pm-led-team-count-stashed-suitcase-ballots/
HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spoke to Reporters on Water Main Break
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-caught-criminal-conspiracy-revealed-3rd-suspect-ga-suitcase-scandal-also-man-spread-lies-water-main-broke-state-farm-center/
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Third Suspect from State Farm Center ‘Suitcase Scandal’ Identified as Ralph Jones, Sr. – Who Was in the News for Shady Deal with ATL Mayor Keisha Bottoms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-third-suspect-state-farm-center-suitcase-scandal-identified-ralph-jones-sr-news-shady-deal-atl-mayor-keisha-bottoms/
President Trump Tweets Gateway Pundit Video Showing Poll Workers Stuffing Ballots Into Tabulators Numerous Times on Election Night
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-gateway-pundit-video-showing-poll-workers-stuffing-ballots-tabulators-numerous-times-election-night/
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