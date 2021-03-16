Situation Update, March 16, 2021 - Emergency VACCINE ALERT edition

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The mass vaccination of the human population is turning vaccinated people into “super strain” factories who are churning out mutant, deadly strains of coronavirus that may devastate humanity. A top vaccine scientist (Dr. Bossche) is warning that mass vaccinations may create an “unstoppable monster” and that mass vaccinations during the pandemic could transform the relatively harmless coronavirus we first saw (SARS-cov-2) into a deadly “biological weapon.”
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-16-emergency-vaccine-alert-edition-situation-update-march-16.html
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