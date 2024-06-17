Rockstar's breasts ripped to shreds by VAXX poison injections

I'll say it again. This happened to a friend of mine in 2021, right after her 2nd Pfizer poison injection. She was totally healthy prior to that. Rarely sick. Exercised and ate organic. She was sick with "covid" immediately after the injection. Then, a few weeks later, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy. I don't remember if it was double or single. Kinda awkward to ask now, or ever.

"Linda Perry’s Rock ‘N’ Relief Concert Event to Aid COVID-19 Response"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=-8iOnohAHk8

Mar 4, 2021

"A two-day concert event at Dodger Stadium will be livestreamed to raise funds for Sean Penn's CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization, which for months has been administering COVID-19 tests and vaccinations without government funding.

Hall of Fame songwriter Linda Perry, who curated the event, joined DBL to discuss the effort and to discuss her successful career and projects.

The two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief: Live Stream Concert Series charity event is scheduled to feature artists such as the Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Macy Gray, James Blunt, Perry Farrell and more.

The event will stream live from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. p.m. PT on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 on the Amazon Music mobile app, on Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic and on rollingstone."

Rocker Linda Perry Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Feel So Lucky' (Exclusive)

The "What's Up?" singer discovered her illness after undergoing elective breast reduction surgery

Published on June 12, 2024 09:00AM EDT

"For her entire career as a singer and songwriter, Linda Perry has let her music speak for her. But now, she’s telling all in a revealing new documentary — including a secret battle with breast cancer.

Perry, 59, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2021, and tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she’s grateful to have had the chance to catch her illness early.

“I feel so lucky because there’s so many women that don’t get that opportunity,” she says.

The former 4 Non Blondes singer realized she had cancer while preparing for an elective breast reduction surgery, she explains in her new documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 6.

After surgery, tissue is submitted for routine pathology evaluation — and doctors discovered that the Grammy-nominated star had triple negative cancer in her breast. Triple-negative cancer “tends to grow and spread faster” than other types of cancer, has fewer treatment options, and has a worse prognosis, according to the American Cancer Society."

https://peopleDOTcom/linda-perry-had-double-mastectomy-after-breast-cancer-diagnosis-exclusive-8661836

