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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Jennifer, Actress
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I had a baby. And it’s supposed to be like this more incredible time - which it was. But you know, for no reason I’m crying and sad and having all of these emotions and things. And it’s like, it’s effecting taking care of the baby and it’s effecting my relationship with my husband. So, I did Dianetics and it handled it. It made me so that I could like enjoy my baby and enjoy my life. It was really incredible.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
I had a baby. And it’s supposed to be like this more incredible time - which it was. But you know, for no reason I’m crying and sad and having all of these emotions and things. And it’s like, it’s effecting taking care of the baby and it’s effecting my relationship with my husband. So, I did Dianetics and it handled it. It made me so that I could like enjoy my baby and enjoy my life. It was really incredible.
Order the book that started it all—Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today!
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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