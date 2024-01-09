Create New Account
REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 03 - 2ª Temporada - O Enigma de Gonzales
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
Corey Goode divulga detalhes nunca antes expostos sobre a extensão de seu contato com o tenente-coronel Gonzales e como eles trabalham juntos para ajudar a Sphere Being Alliance. As qualidades que tornam Gonzales e Corey ideais para trabalhar com os Seres da Esfera também podem residir dentro de você.

ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

