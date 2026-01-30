Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 16.

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth!





Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcana.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants whom he refers to as his spokespersons and golden scribes (bearers of the Voice).





"Centuries have passed, and though people have come to know more about Divine Justice, they still have not grasped the truth and have often been confused, believing that if they have sinned gravely on earth, they will inevitably have to appear before God's tribunal to receive eternal punishment. To this I ask you: What purpose of repentance and obedience to my Law can arise in those who already consider themselves lost? What hope can they have, thinking that when they depart from this world the faults of their spirits will be eternal?

It was necessary that I myself Come to remove from you the darkness of your erroneous interpretations, and here I am.

In Jehovah you thought you saw a cruel, terrible and vengeful God, then the Lord, in order to lead you out of your error, sent you Christ, his Divine Love, so that "Knowing the Son, you might know the Father"; and yet, humanity ignorant and enveloped again in its sin, thinks it sees an angry and offended Jesus who only awaits the arrival in spirit of those who have offended him to say to them: "Depart from me, I do not know you", and then send them to suffer the most cruel sufferings in eternity.

It is time for you to understand the meaning of my Teachings so that you do not become confused: If you do not make up for your faults, it will not be my Divine Love that will prevent you from reaching me, it will be the inexorable judge of your conscience that will tell you that you are not worthy of entering the Kingdom of Light.

But here I am again, humanity, in Spirit, as I Promised.

Behold, the Light of the Spirit of Truth, how it illuminates and awakens those who dwell in darkness."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 16, Verses 44-49





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 16 of 366:





Love, -James