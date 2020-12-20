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Rokotusohjelma uskonnollisille fanaatikoille ja uusi maailmanjärjestys
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520 views • December 20, 2020
Rokotusohjelma uskonnollisille fanaatikoille ja uusi maailmanjärjestys. Pentagonista vuotanut video vuodelta 2005 paljastaa sen miten ihmiset manipuloivat viruksia ja rokotteita tiettyjä tarkoituksia varten. Uusi maailmanjärjestys on nousemassa vauhdilla maan päälle hallitsemaan, manipuloimaan ja kontrolloimaan ihmisiä. Herra Jeesus on ihmisen ainoa turva.
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