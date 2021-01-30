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WHISTLEBLOWER AT NURSING HOME SAYS ELDERLY ARE DROPPING LIKE FLIES AFTER CV-19 SHOT.
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428 views • January 30, 2021
This man is daring to speak out because elderly people are dropping like flies from COVID deaths after a WHOLE year with NO COVID DEATHS in his facility. The cause? COVID-19 VACCINE!!! This is all part of the globalist/Bill Gates plan to reduce the population of the earth to 150 million SLAVES. WAKE UP!!! SPEAK OUT!!! DON'T LET YOUR LOVED ONES TAKE THIS SHOT.
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