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T-72B3 tanks fire at Ukrainian forces' positions in the LPR
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160 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
Russia's defense ministry has released footage of its T-72B3 tank crews firing at combat emplacements of the Ukrainian forces in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13m0s1-t-72b3-tanks-fire-at-ukrainian-forces-positions-in-the-lpr.html
Russia's defense ministry has released footage of its T-72B3 tank crews firing at combat emplacements of the Ukrainian forces in the Lugansk People's Republic.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13m0s1-t-72b3-tanks-fire-at-ukrainian-forces-positions-in-the-lpr.html
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