Galactic Messages on the Ascension from the Pleadians, George Washington, JFK!
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio Show, Judy Cali and Ted Mahr channel messages from George Washington, Dr. Masaru Emoto, JFK & Jackie Kennedy, the Pleadians and others on the Ascension and how we can make this world a better place! I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldradio.com  

