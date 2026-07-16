COVID Lockdown Forgiveness, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathic Remedies, Vaccine Injury Plan, Constipation, Coffee For Liver Health - The RSB Show 7-15-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: COVID Lockdown Forgiveness, Lisa Rooney, Vibrant Life 24/7, Homeopathic Remedies, Iridium Metallicum, RFK Jr. Vaccine Injury Plan, Constipation, Coffee For Liver Health, Anti-Aging is Anti-Life, Gen Z Skips Doctors, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/covid-lockdown-disaster-forgiveness-lisa-rooney-vibrant-life-24-7-homeopathic-remedies-iridium-metallicum-rfk-jr-vaccine-injury-plan-barry-smeltzer-environmental-medicine-gen-z-skips-doctors/