Veil of Darkness (1993, PC)

Veil of Darkness is an adventure/RPG hybrid developed by Event Horizon Software (later known as Dreamforcge Intertaiment) and published by SSI. It was also released for PC-98 and FM-Towns.

You play a young pilot (whose name you choose) whose plane gets taken down by the evil vampire lord Kairn when he is flying over Romania. You crashland in the valley which has been ruled by Kairn ever since he became a vampire. The people of the valley are being tortured by Kairn, slowly being either killed, driven to madness or turned into creatures of the night. You get rescued from your plane's wreckage by several local people. Latger, they tell you that you fit the prophecy telling of a person who will slain Kairn and free the valley if its curse. Moreover, there is no other way to leave the valley alive except for defeating Kairn.