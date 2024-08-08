New Hampshire bill pushing back against cloud seeding dies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm trying something new, it won't be the normal.
Michael Whitaker of Vermont, Director of the FAA, which oversees cloud seeding. Aerial photo yale edu
By Guy Page
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has a ‘cloud seeding’ aircraft certification program, as reported in an aviation industry press release.
Interest in cloud seeding and other weather modification programs has grown as similar research by climate change scientists goes mainstream. A controversial plan (not yet approved) to release sulfur dioxide in the upper-atmosphere to cool the earth’s climate was reported in a New York Times page one news story Sunday August 4.
The FAA program seems to focus on lower-atmosphere seeding, as well as crop-dusting. Seeding clouds with silver iodide is a common practice in drought-ridden areas and uses both manned and unmanned aircraft.
Hurricanes and Tornadoes. Let's take a look at Buffalo New York and the Florida Hurricane. Will we find weather modification?
