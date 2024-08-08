New Hampshire bill pushing back against cloud seeding dies





I'm trying something new, it won't be the normal.





Michael Whitaker of Vermont, Director of the FAA, which oversees cloud seeding. Aerial photo yale edu





By Guy Page





The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has a ‘cloud seeding’ aircraft certification program, as reported in an aviation industry press release.





Interest in cloud seeding and other weather modification programs has grown as similar research by climate change scientists goes mainstream. A controversial plan (not yet approved) to release sulfur dioxide in the upper-atmosphere to cool the earth’s climate was reported in a New York Times page one news story Sunday August 4.





The FAA program seems to focus on lower-atmosphere seeding, as well as crop-dusting. Seeding clouds with silver iodide is a common practice in drought-ridden areas and uses both manned and unmanned aircraft.

Hurricanes and Tornadoes. Let's take a look at Buffalo New York and the Florida Hurricane. Will we find weather modification?





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4





