Syria: Russia's Hmeimim Airbase, thousands of Syrian Alawites & Christians seek protection
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
113 views • 1 month ago

Thousands of Syrian Alawites and Christians flock to Hmeimim Airbase, seeking Russian protection. "We need Russian protection" can be heard among the crowd. (there's another video posted last night at Hmeimim.)

The airbase has effectively turned into an open-air refugee camp, with around 8,000 Syrians seeking shelter and more expected to arrive.

New Update: Just after posting this video here.  

BREAKING! SANA correspondent in Latakia: (If you were wondering what SANA has become, it's now an agency that covers up HTS crimes.)

A delegation from the Jableh region administration and the General Security Directorate has just arrived here at Russia's Hmeimim Airport to reassure the residents there and facilitate their return to their villages.

🐻 "Come home, we promise we won't murder you." No shame in these people.

