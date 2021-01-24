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The Obama Deception - the Banned Alex Jones Video
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958 views • January 24, 2021
Alex Jones exposes Hussein Obama, the new world order selected president. This video will send chills down your spine. America is becoming nazi Germany. We knew they would ban it, so now share it. Please support Alex Jones. Buy his videos here https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos thanks for watching!
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jim, biden, president, barack, hussein, obama, dictators, germany, american, nazi, new world order, america, dominion, voting, machines, infowars, pentagram, evil
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