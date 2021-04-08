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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 6:1-11
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11 views • April 08, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 11 - LUKE 6:1-11 REIGNS - Jesus Prioritizes Meeting People's Needs Over Keeping Rituals.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
A man decided to paint his house a very bright color, When confronted by the homeowners' association, he retorted, "I have the right to do what I want with what's mine!” He quickly found out that the covenants in his deed subordinated some of his rights, including changing his home's external appearance. It's interesting how we feel offended when our desires are curtailed, yet we fail to recognize the desires of the One who reigns over everything. How do people respond when God's will comes into conflict with their desires?
Session 11 - LUKE 6:1-11 REIGNS - Jesus Prioritizes Meeting People's Needs Over Keeping Rituals.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
A man decided to paint his house a very bright color, When confronted by the homeowners' association, he retorted, "I have the right to do what I want with what's mine!” He quickly found out that the covenants in his deed subordinated some of his rights, including changing his home's external appearance. It's interesting how we feel offended when our desires are curtailed, yet we fail to recognize the desires of the One who reigns over everything. How do people respond when God's will comes into conflict with their desires?
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