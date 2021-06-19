Awesome food review! Resistance Chicks at Crabby's Bar and Grill Clearwater Beach

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/ˈsəbjəˌɡāt/
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verb
past tense: subjugated; past participle: subjugated
bring under domination or control, especially by conquest.
"the invaders had soon subjugated most of the native population"
Opposite:
liberate
make someone or something subordinate to.
"the new ruler firmly subjugated the Church to the state"