What is true vaccination? And true immunization?

"Cytomegalovirus from the cow, the pig, the monkey, or just nature, was not already there. Epstein Barr Virus is named after two people who discovered it. Again, none of these things were already there. Our endogenous virome is our true HIV.





That's our response. So the signal, the on off switch, says That's not me. I have God given, endogenous, in my genes. And it's the X chromosome. It's interesting, because we've been told that lie so long that you just said. So the biggest single thing. So we have a virome where we have an immune response, the exosome, which is the cell membrane, out of the cell, EXO some, you know, out of the cell, so when we think of the word, endogeness, in our genes, God given in humans, each human, and this is how I get there. I'm an identical twin, my endogenous virome on my X chromosome. Every human has one.





Every insult that hits us, according to how it is in nature, like how would you come in contact with a cow virus? Well, let's just go back to our earliest "quote unquote", "vaccine". And so my message the last several years has been vaccination is not immunization, it's extermination and sterilization.





So when you go back, I showed it in one of the early Clay Clark's, to the 1858 or so Webster's Dictionary, back in the 1800s. The fourth definition of "vaccination" was extermination of an unwanted varmin. Okay, so we'll leave that there.





What your innate immune system does in all of the environment from the second you're born, you wipe the methyl groups, CH3, off the X chromosome, and you reset the switches, according to the individual, the sovereign being, me and my twin, Judy and Julie? Oh, God has a sense of humor, and then everything your environment sees, my gut, my skin, my hair, I'm exposed to things differently.





So going all the way back to that first quote, unquote, "vaccine." And I think Dr. Suzanne Humphrey’s helped me the most in putting this in my brain. And she wrote a book Dissolving Illusions. And another book, both of which, about her story, dissolving illusions is what they teach doctors, that's totally not true.





So we're going all the way back to the smallpox vaccine. But what was smallpox? Oh, it was cow pox. So the milkmaids were milking the cows, and oh, they got pox, it was the original. So if you take that cow pox, and you subcu, meaning under the skin, as you know, but just pop that into at the level of the skin into every human being. That's the vaccination, because you'll turn on your human response to smallpox, the family of pox viruses.





And so that's why we got them on the monkey pox, because you can't throw that out there. Because we know and so we know which shot, and this is very important, because you keep saying the COVID vaccine. And there's a big difference. So bring me back there if I don't get there.





So the cow pox is the true vaccine. But that's not what they did in the Revolutionary War. And if we look for the documentary on John Adams, and I believe it was the David McCullough series, I'm not quite sure, but if you look at that series, my husband and I, during COVID, we would watch Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, The Waltons, and that documentary series, and that's how we kept our sanity. Remember, remember, don't forget, don't forget!





In that series, they were driving a cart around in the Revolutionary War. It's muddy, it's rainy, Abigail Adams is home with all of the children and they're all afraid of smallpox, there are outbreaks, local outbreaks of smallpox, all around, her husband's been gone. They're under some serious stress as you might think. And so she finally makes the decision that she's going they’re driving the wagon going through the town with a human being dying of smallpox. And he's got lesions everywhere and the doctors coming behind taking the human oops disease causing and subcu. So that's a vaccination, but it's not an immunization because it was subcu and that's not how you're exposed to that in nature. It was the cow pox that would have given you a natural immunization. So milkmaids..."





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/17/2024





Full interview with Susan Price, Gold Star Mother, on PPN Network: https://rumble.com/v4pz9tr-susan-price-gold-star-mother.html