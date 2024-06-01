JAW DROPPING - NEW 9-11 FOOTAGE DESTROYS MAIN STREAM NARRATIVE

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON



2/6/24 FREEMASON STEPHEN COATES OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL IN G-AWCN TWICE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA. (PERP APPEARS WHEN R.A.F START SPRAYING CHEMTRAILS) G-ASZU (NORTH EAST AVIATION TRAINING) OVERHEAD 7 TIMES GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-BWLL (FRED PARKER) OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, 11:13 EMERATS TWIN ENGINE JET DUMPS DRIPPING CHEMTRAIL OVERHEAD, G-CEKD RORY WHALING OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, G-BGBG 12 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS, G-DWYP OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL, G-BITF JOSEPH PARKER OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE

CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. (BANNED ON YOUTUBE)

Donald Rumsfeld gives speech on 9 10 01 Missing 2.3$ Trillion Dollars from the Pentagon

911 Entire Pentagon Footage with missile impact never shown to public video 2

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.



Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

(Clause 39) No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land







