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Killing Europe
Michael Hansen in 2017 documents the tragic biological and cultural White-erasure of White Europeans and Westernkind.
Terrorist attacks, riots, and gang rapes are striking at the very foundations of Europe. This is the story of a Danish expatriate and his quest to uncover the growing issues within the European society he left 15 years ago.