© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portland Cannabis Crawl
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 06, 2022
Portland Cannabis Crawl
The #Portland #PotShop Crawl will give you a unique local #cannabis perspective with a 2 hour guided tour across 9 pot shops in NW Oregon.
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including #edibles, flower, prerolls, #dabs, #concentrates, #topicals, #tinctures, #CBD & any other type of cannabis.
#PDX Cannabis Shops:
Bridge City Collective Weed #Dispensary Buckman Neighborhood
Truly Pure Dispensary
Cannabliss & Co. Recreational Weed Dispensary Firestation 23
Cannabliss & Co. Recreational Weed Dispensary 22nd & Burn
Oregon Weedery Dispensary
MindRite Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
Oregon's Finest - Pearl Dispensary
Broadway Cannabis Market Marijuana Dispensary Pearl District
Chalice Farms Recreational Weed Dispensary - Downtown
I visited 20 stores in Seattle on 4/20 for the 6th year in a row. I've started to notice the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.
Since 2017 we've noticed other various trends and anomalies including #butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower).
April 20th, 2022 should have been a big day for US cannabis companies. However consistent weekly sales equivalent to the discounts seen on 4/20 weren’t compelling enough to draw out the large crowds typically seen during the 420 holiday.
I'm wondering if COVID ruined 4/20 for retail cannabis shops who had to offer steep discounts and merchandise in order to draw in more shoppers during the pandemic?
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/k6rUDZwQrpc
The #Portland #PotShop Crawl will give you a unique local #cannabis perspective with a 2 hour guided tour across 9 pot shops in NW Oregon.
We visited the local favorites for their variety of cannabis products including #edibles, flower, prerolls, #dabs, #concentrates, #topicals, #tinctures, #CBD & any other type of cannabis.
#PDX Cannabis Shops:
Bridge City Collective Weed #Dispensary Buckman Neighborhood
Truly Pure Dispensary
Cannabliss & Co. Recreational Weed Dispensary Firestation 23
Cannabliss & Co. Recreational Weed Dispensary 22nd & Burn
Oregon Weedery Dispensary
MindRite Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
Oregon's Finest - Pearl Dispensary
Broadway Cannabis Market Marijuana Dispensary Pearl District
Chalice Farms Recreational Weed Dispensary - Downtown
I visited 20 stores in Seattle on 4/20 for the 6th year in a row. I've started to notice the 4/20 deals generally become the everyday low price at discount retailers approximately two years later.
Since 2017 we've noticed other various trends and anomalies including #butdenter and customer favorites (they still prefer flower).
April 20th, 2022 should have been a big day for US cannabis companies. However consistent weekly sales equivalent to the discounts seen on 4/20 weren’t compelling enough to draw out the large crowds typically seen during the 420 holiday.
I'm wondering if COVID ruined 4/20 for retail cannabis shops who had to offer steep discounts and merchandise in order to draw in more shoppers during the pandemic?
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/k6rUDZwQrpc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.