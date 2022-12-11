10-Minute Summary Of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's 3-Hour Washington D.C. COVID-19 Roundtable Meeting

Summary of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's roundtable discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries, to shed light on the current state of knowledge surrounding the vaccine and the path forward. Medical experts and doctors who specialize in COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment joined Senator Johnson at the roundtable. December 7, 2022.
