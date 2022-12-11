10-Minute Summary Of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's 3-Hour Washington D.C. COVID-19 Roundtable Meeting

Summary of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's roundtable discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries, to shed light on the current state of knowledge surrounding the vaccine and the path forward. Medical experts and doctors who specialize in COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment joined Senator Johnson at the roundtable. December 7, 2022.

To watch the full roundtable discussion, go here:

https://rumble.com/v1zgv2w-senator-ron-johnson-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-possible-.html

Source Video:

https://thehighwire.com/videos/inside-the-capitol-hill-covid-forum/

See Also:

One Chart That Says It All: Vaccinated People Dying In Far Greater Numbers Than Unvaccinated

https://rumble.com/v1zzzds-one-chart-that-says-it-all-vaccinated-people-dying-in-far-greater-numbers-t.html

Ed Dowd & Josh Stirling Present Alarming COVID-19 Vaccine Statistics At Washington D.C. Roundtable

https://rumble.com/v1zh0fn-ed-dowd-and-josh-stirling-present-alarming-covid-19-vaccine-statistics-at-w.html

How COVID Spokespeople Misled, Then Refused To Discuss & Debate Vaccine Disaster

https://rumble.com/v1zou20-how-covid-spokespeople-misled-then-refused-to-discuss-and-debate-vaccine-di.html

Lt. Col. Theresa Long Describes Catastrophic Impact Of COVID-19 Vaccines On U.S. Military

https://rumble.com/v1zh57l-lt.-col.-theresa-long-describes-catastrophic-impact-of-covid-19-vaccines-on.html

ICAN Attorney Aaron Siri Describes Alarming V-Safe Data During Washington D.C. Roundtable

https://rumble.com/v1zgyjc-ican-attorney-aaron-siri-describes-alarming-v-safe-data-during-washington-d.html



