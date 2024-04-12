How Joe Biden Destroyed America, Americans Skipping Meals to Cope with rising Costs , Amerifornia

To watch full video go Here : https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html





Mike Martins seems to be discussing a range of interconnected issues, primarily focusing on economic challenges in the United States and the broader geopolitical and economic landscape. Here's a breakdown of the key points he touches upon:





Financial Struggles in America: Martins highlights a survey that reveals significant financial pressures on US homeowners and renters, with many finding it difficult to afford housing payments. He emphasizes that half of Americans are facing challenges in this regard.





Impact of Rising Costs: He discusses how rising housing costs are leading to financial strain for many Americans, forcing them to make sacrifices such as skipping meals, selling belongings, or working extra hours to cope with the financial pressure.





Comparison with Other Nations: Martins suggests that America was lagging behind other nations like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK in terms of economic challenges. He implies that the Biden administration accelerated economic trends to catch up with these other nations.





Seattle's Situation: Martins mentions Seattle specifically, pointing out issues related to Chinese investment in real estate, which he suggests may have contributed to the city's housing crisis.





Healthcare and Big Pharma Influence: He briefly discusses the influence of pharmaceutical companies on the healthcare system, alleging that many doctors receive payments from these companies, potentially compromising their medical decisions.





Political Commentary: Martins includes political commentary, such as alleging drug use by Joe Biden and making references to past political figures like Donald Trump and events like the State of the Union Address.





Environmental Concerns: He mentions earthquakes and implies a connection to climate change, suggesting that earthquakes may be increasingly attributed to climate change in the future.





Economic Shifts and Gold Market: Martins discusses the implications of a shift in the gold market's dominance from the West to the East, potentially indicating broader economic changes and power shifts.





Overall, Martins appears to be highlighting various economic and geopolitical issues, emphasizing perceived problems in the American economy, the influence of external factors like Chinese investment, and potential implications for both individuals and broader economic systems.





