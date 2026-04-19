Rally car rolled multiple times & narrowly missed killing spectators in Mina Clavero, Argentina, today

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A rally car rolled multiple times and narrowly missed spectators in Mina Clavero, Argentina.
One woman suffered a broken leg. More injured, in the below 'more info'...
https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2045932737488367996
More info here:
🚨 Serious accident at the South American Rally in Mina Clavero: a car went off the road this Sunday and crashed into a spectator area during the Giulio Cesare stage.
🏁 The vehicle involved was a Volkswagen Polo driven by Paraguayans Didier Arias and Héctor Núñez, which lost control on the downhill section towards the city.
🛑 Following the incident, the organizers immediately suspended the stage and activated the safety protocol with medical assistance on site.
🚑 The preliminary report indicated three people were injured: a minor and two adults, who were taken to a regional hospital.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXUaIC7lSCY/