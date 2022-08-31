New York: A man eats a kebab in front animal rights activists while they shriek and call him names.

164 views • August 31, 2022

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

I think this guy is from PETA (People eating tasty animals)

New York: A man eats a kebab in front animal rights activists while they shriek and call him names.

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