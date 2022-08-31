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[Forwarded from Tomas Morales 🇺🇸]
New York: A man eats a kebab in front animal rights activists while they shriek and call him names.
Absolute King 👑
Join https://t.me/leeroypressnyc on Telegram.
I think this guy is from PETA (People eating tasty animals)
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