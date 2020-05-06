© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1916 - Tuesday - May 05, 2020 - 9A
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/jvJ3uCto1fQ
BREAKING: DISASTROUS RAID ON MADURO BY AMERICAN MERCENARIES IN VENEZUELA: 1916-9A
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said authorities arrested two U.S. citizens among a group of “mercenaries” on Monday, a day after a beach raid purportedly aimed at capturing the socialist leader that authorities say they foiled. Maduro held up a pair of blue U.S. passports, reading off the names and birth dates on them in a nationwide broadcast on state television. He showed images of the fishing boats the alleged attackers rode in on and equipment like walkie-talkies and night-vision glasses collected in what Maduro called an “intense” couple of days. He blamed the attacks on the Trump administration and neighboring Colombia, both of which have denied involvement. “The United States government is fully and completely involved in this defeated raid,” Maduro said, praising members of a fishing village for cornering one group in the sweep netting the “professional American mercenaries.”
BREAKING: DISASTROUS RAID ON MADURO BY AMERICAN MERCENARIES IN VENEZUELA – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/GH3r30qDmAP
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨