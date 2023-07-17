Create New Account
The Fight Is On! - EUROPEAN CITIZENS' INITIATIVE against WHO Power Grab
Brachaim's
Jul 12, 2023 BRÜSSEL 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 Dear fellow citizens, there is wonderful news from our fight against the planned WHO treaties! A few days ago, 7 brave citizens from 7 countries, with the support of 5 MEPs, launched a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) called "Trust & Freedom". Thereby, EU citizens can force the European Commission to deal with a specific issue. The Commission must also make a public statement on how to proceed with the demands of the citizens' initiative. In addition, a hearing will be held in the EU Parliament, in which the Commission must also participate. At the end of the process, the Commission will prepare a legal opinion and a political opinion within three months and will decide whether a new legislative proposal can be made and publicly justify its decision. 🎬🎧 Watch here in the video my opening speech to the press conference in the EU Parliament and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" yourself. Kind regards, Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP === More info === Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now! 🌎📲👉 Homepage: http://www.euci.info Press release: www.euci.info/press-release === The people behind "Trust & Freedom" === 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) "Trust & Freedom" against the WHO Treaty and the transfer of governmental powers to non-elected, non-governmental and non-transparent organisations. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Founding members Justyna Walker (Poland) Mattias Desmet (Belgium) Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria) Alexander Christ (Germany) Ladislav Vrabel (Czech Republic) Isabel Eliseu Arroseiro de Mesquita (Portugal) Georgi Todorov (Bulgaria) 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Supporting Members of EU-Parliament Christine Anderson, MEP (Germany) Cristian Terheș, MEP (Romania) Ivan Vilibor Sinčić, MEP (Croatia) Mislav Kolakušić, MEP (Croatia) Virginie Joron, MEP (France) 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Supporting speakers @ press conference Philipp Kruse Dr. Peter McCullough MP Andrew Bridgen Fiona Hine Dr. David E. Martin Gerald Hauser Nataniel Pawlowski Pastor Artur Pawlowski Nick Hudson 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | Fight the globalitarian, false elites and the WHO power grab and become a supporter of "Trust & Freedom" now! 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 | CONTACT: www.euci.info

