Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Modular PowerWall with removable cells 18650 project MakerMan
24 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 16 hours ago |

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support MakerMan

@MakerMan

New version - https://youtu.be/MeOZUStC238

Here I made a 12v 100Ah Modular Power Wall with removable cells from 18650 cells salvaged from old laptop batteries. I made a these pcbs for the Powerwall, where there are glass fuses to show if any cell is shorted and can be easily serviced. I used my previously made 40cell Charging & Capacity Testing Station to know the capacity of the cells for repacking the cells in to proper battery packs.


I was contacted by JLCPCB a few months ago about their interest in sponsoring some of my projects and providing me with pcbs to speed up my projects. So I decided to restart my 18650 battery pack build project that I've always wanted to do for a ago time but got busy.


40 cell Charging station for 18650

https://youtu.be/8sAUgDQPu1g


40cell Capacity Testing Station for 18650

https://youtu.be/NR6iTFHEhfo


Many more 18650 related videos to come.



Sponsored by JLCPCB

PCBs from $0 (Free Setup, Free Stencil): https://jlcpcb.com/RHS


Gerber file of this project.

http://www.mediafire.com/file/n10d3ub...

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket