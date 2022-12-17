Modular PowerWall with removable cells 18650 project MakerMan

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support MakerMan
@MakerMan
New version - https://youtu.be/MeOZUStC238
Here I made a 12v 100Ah Modular Power Wall with removable cells from 18650 cells salvaged from old laptop batteries. I made a these pcbs for the Powerwall, where there are glass fuses to show if any cell is shorted and can be easily serviced. I used my previously made 40cell Charging & Capacity Testing Station to know the capacity of the cells for repacking the cells in to proper battery packs.
I was contacted by JLCPCB a few months ago about their interest in sponsoring some of my projects and providing me with pcbs to speed up my projects. So I decided to restart my 18650 battery pack build project that I've always wanted to do for a ago time but got busy.
