Russia Accused of Sabotage After Blasts Lead to Leaks in Nord Stream Pipelines

https://gnews.org/post/p1qrr3c68
09/27/2022 Global news: Moscow is facing accusations of terrorism, after suspicious explosions caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.