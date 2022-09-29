Russia Accused of Sabotage After Blasts Lead to Leaks in Nord Stream Pipelines

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qrr3c68
09/27/2022 Global news: Moscow is facing accusations of terrorism, after suspicious explosions caused leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany